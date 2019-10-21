|
Jean (Martin) Anderson
Green Bay - Jean Ann Martin Anderson, beloved wife of Douglas Anderson, mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, and dearest friend, passed peacefully away in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 20, 2019. Hers was a truly beautiful life of grace and giving, of studying and teaching, of leadership and servant hood, of endless prayer and abiding faith, and of deepest extravagant love for her family. Her life was a life well-lived to the fullest and was brimming with tender mercies and compassion for all around her. The world was more excellent, more beautiful, and more gentle and good because of her, and through her outpouring of these things into the hearts of all whom she loved, as well as all whom she simply touched, we all carry these blessings forward. She always was a student of the apostle Paul's letters, a connoisseur of color, creativity, decorating, and hosting gatherings, a tireless source of encouragement, positive affirmation, and "yes, you can," a lover of wildflowers and birthday parades, a believer in extra desserts and a well-stocked candy drawer, and a prayer warrior whose faithful ceaseless prayers upholding her family and countless others found her regularly on her knees. Her smile could light the room, her radiant warmth fill the room, and her gentle strength inspire and lift the room. A natural leader all her life, she served tirelessly in organizations, activities, and ministries including: Bridge Point Church, Service League, PTA, PEO, Church Moderator, Curative Workshop, Ecumenical Center, Garden Club, Bellin Auxilary, Church Women United, Suspension Bridge Marathon, Belle of the Ball at UW-Madison, Badger Beauty Candidate from Chadbourne Hall at UW-Madison, and the 1st Homecoming Queen at Washington High School in Two Rivers, WI in 1948.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Douglas, and their 3 children: Steve (Stephanie) Anderson, Sue (Robert) Mathews, and Darcy (David) Hill. Jean is also survived by her treasured grandchildren: Megan Anderson, Melissa Anderson, Heidi (David) Daly, Stephen Anderson, Emily (Kyle) Bero, Andy Mathews, Kyle Mathews, Graham (Sarah) Hill, Austin (Rachel) Hill and Jon (Natalie) Hill. She is also survived by her 6 precious great-grandchildren: Bethany, Cecelia, and Simon Bero, and Emerson, Whitney, and William Daly, in addition to numerous very loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special sister-in-law. Jean is preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Jean, a brother, Earl Martin, and parents, Arthur and Zerelda Martin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Bridge Point Church, 2421 West Point Road, Green Bay, WI 54304. A memorial service celebrating Jean's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bridge Point Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Bridge Point Church to support the youth ministry program. For 44 years, Jean and Doug hosted a summer youth program at their home, and during those years, they ministered to hundreds and hundreds of students both from their church as well as from the local community.
The family would like to extend most sincere thanks to Bellin Health's medical team on the 5th floor Clinical Decision Unit, the 4th floor Medical Unit, and inpatient Unity Hospice. Your excellent, attentive, tender, loving care of our beautiful mom, grandma, and great-grandma truly honored her and deeply blessed us all.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019