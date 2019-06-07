|
Jean Barbara Lucht
Green Bay - Jean Barbara Lucht, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1943, in Edgerton, WI, to Peter and Ida Peterson.
At a young age, Jean married Raymond Lucht on February 25, 1961. They had four children, Donna, DuWayne, Charles, and Darrell and enjoyed 35 years before Raymond's passing.
Jeans first career was being a full-time parent. Her second was the sole records management person at Fort Howard Paper Company through its various incarnations to include Koche Industries. At this job, she was nothing short of amazing. Jean was never one to do something half-hearted - testament to this was when she eventually had to teach the entire system to corporate lawyers in Savanah, Georgia.
All of Jean's children believe, and it is rumored that she may have had a secret career working for the CIA. As a mother, her children could do something in the middle of the night and she would already be aware of it before they woke up by 8 a.m. Weird….
Jean was full of life. At 75, she often sang karaoke at many different pubs. She knew so many people, she could have eaten out every meal and never have done so alone. Former co-workers, a generation younger, would invite Jean to river tube rafting expeditions because she was fun and vivacious.
Jean was intensely competitive, recently winning a cribbage tournament with her boyfriend, Bob. She watched the NBA when the Bucks played, followed the Brewers, and loved Packer football with an intense passion. There would be times, with touchdowns and such, that it was so loud and boisterous, you would swear you were in a stadium.
For all her bright outlook, jovial disposition, and competitive nature, she could reflect on her life and make changes. Jean admitted she had not always been on the right side of a belief and that she could be wrong. She could see and understand change and how to roll with it. Jean was also very observant and was a good judge of character.
She will be missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.
Jean is survived by her three sons, DuWayne (Colleen) Lucht, Charles Lucht, and Darrell (Lisa) Lucht; her significant other, Bob Kaus; and was devoted to her six grandchildren, Brandon (Renee), Amanda, Michael (Tiffany), Erik (Trisha), Tani, Kira; and her five great-grandchildren, Mariah, Arayia, De'Aviion, DeKya, and Theodore; and brother, Lloyd Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Donna Rae Lucht; and five siblings.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7 (today). Visitation will continue at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1024 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Baseman officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Jean was loved by many and she loved all. She is now at peace and will be greatly missed. God speed.
If the goal in life is to love others and to be loved in return, Jean's life was fulfilled.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2019