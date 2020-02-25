|
Jean C. Kent
Brodhead, WI - Jean C. Kent, age 101, of Davis, IL and formerly of Green Bay, WI, passed away on February 25, 2020. She was born in Delavan, WI on May 10, 1918 to Frank and Janet Schroeder. Jean married Franklin Kent on March 26, 1938 in Chicago, IL. They were married for 73 years before his death in 2011.
After moving from Chicago to Green Bay in 1947, Jean was employed at Prange Co. until her retirement in 1980. She loved bowling, golfing and traveling with her husband Frank. She was a longtime member of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Green Bay and St. Paul Church of Epleyanna in Davis, IL.
An interment service will be held at the Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, 2121 Riverside Drive in Green Bay, WI on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Scott Naevestad officiating.
