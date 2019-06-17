|
Jean Del Marcelle
Crivitz - Jean M. (Anderson) Del Marcelle, 66, of Crivitz passed away Friday June 14, 2019 in Marinette. She was born June 8, 1953 in Green Bay to the late William and Johanna (Minten) Anderson and was a 1971 graduate of Green Bay West High School. Jean worked at Shopko for many years making her way to corporate, but her love of caring for people led her to doing home health care, where she made many friends. On August 1, 2002 Jean married Jessie Del Marcelle in Las Vegas. After getting married Jean and Jessie owned and operated M & J Enterprises until retiring eight years ago. She enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona with friends, many laughs and good times were had. Jean loved trips from Atlantic City to San Diego with her group of close friends, shopping, specialty restaurants and winning large jackpots. She loved her house where she very much made it a great home to walk in the door. She had a she shed where she and many of her girlfriends would create cement projects, wine cork creations and gardening. They always had an ample supply of corks. She also liked to create new food dishes and let the neighbors try them; you could always smell something cooking. There was not a single person who didn't like Jean from the moment they met. There are just too many great things to write but Jeans family and friends will always remember. Jean was very proud that she survived ovarian cancer for 34 years. In October of last year she was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer that has no cure. Nobody should have to go thru cancer treatments twice. She received over 64 total radiation and more than 60 chemotherapy treatments.
Jean is survived by her husband Jessie of Crivitz, a brother Don (Sandy) Anderson of Eagle River, a sister Kathy Harrison of Green Bay and many brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Johanna.
Jean wanted a celebration of life instead of a funeral. The celebration will be held beginning at 11am on July 13 at Steve-O's in Crivitz. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jessie would like to thank the cancer care center at Bay Area Hospital that always told jean "you beat cancer before you can do it again." Also the many friends that spent days and nights at home and the hospital with jeans care. Jean will be missed!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2019