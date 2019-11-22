|
|
Jean (nee Smith) (Diel) Brodhead
BELLEVUE - Jean died peacefully, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on November 5, 2019. The daughter of Gertrude and Sidney Smith, Jean was born on June 21, 1925. She grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and lived in Nekoosa, Madison, Wausau, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Green Bay.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Clarence Diel, her second husband, Richard H. Brodhead and her son, Donald Diel.
Jean is survived by her daughters Barbara Rogaczewski (Gary) and Diane Diel (David Zepecki); her son David Diel (Susan); grandchildren Joseph Zepecki (Melissa) , Carl Zepecki (Shannon) , Catherine Zepecki-Davison (Wesley), Elise Rogaczewski and Evan Rogaczewski; and by her six adored great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Don C. Smith (Barbara); three stepsons, Richard, Robert and Roderick (Rick) Brodhead and stepdaughter Rebecca Evans, and their children and grandchildren.
Jean worked as a secretary and retired as the Executive Secretary to the administrator of Wausau Hospitals. She made many friends and kept them for all her life.
The family will receive friends at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason St., Green Bay, on Saturday, November 30, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 noon and luncheon to follow. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heifer International; P.O. Box 8058, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203-8058. www.heifer.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019