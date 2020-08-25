Jean E. (Nordlund) Magnuson
Green Bay - Jean Elizabeth Magnuson (Nordlund), our dear mother, passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020, one day after celebrating her 91st birthday.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She especially loved her two granddaughters, college students Laura Kate (Boston College) and Sofia (UW-Madison). She was their first "student" while playing school as little girls.
Born on August 22nd 1929 in Belmont, MASS. The daughter of Reinhold and Isabella (Sinclair) Nordlund, she attended Jackson College (part of Tufts University) receiving a degree in economics at a time when very few women went to college. She belonged to Alpha XI Delta Sorority. She worked at various professional positions in the Boston area including the Metropolitan District Commission and the Keweenaw Company.
She lived in Albany NY for over 60 years with the love of her life; husband Albert. They shared 46 years together and enjoyed their family and friends throughout the Northeast and Canada. They loved to travel and shared many road trips in the car sightseeing in search of their love for history. She served as Treasurer for the Albany branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and held volunteer positions at various organizations including the Albany Historical Society. She had many friends and they traveled the world, sharing in special moments and delighted in visiting new places.
With her husband Albert, who predeceased her, she raised her two sons. She is survived by her son Bert, his wife Karen and daughter Sofia of Green Bay, WI and son Bruce, his wife Lisa and daughter Laura Kate of Chelmsford, MA. She is also survived by her twin brothers Ray (London, England, wife Doreen) and Bobby Nordlund (Belmont, MA).
In 2017 she moved to the Green Bay, WI area and lived at New Perspectives Senior Living. She loved her own apartment and was blessed with new friends sharing lunches, shopping, dinner trips, card games, happy hours and bingo. SHE WAS HAPPY!! Residents and staff made her feel at home.
An avid reader and traveler always looking for new historical places Jean treasured her time with family embracing her move to Green Bay and especially enjoyed trips every summer to Door County with the whole family. She was always looking for a new place in Wisconsin to visit.
But the most special place to her was the coast of Maine. Summering there since she was a child it always held a unique place in her heart, and the best times of her life were spent having fun and making memories with her family and friends there. She was still able to visit on return trips to the Boston area and enjoyed reconnecting in York Harbor, Maine with her family, no matter the season.
The family will have a private memorial service in 2021 in Saratoga Springs, NY were she will be interred next to her husband Albert in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at New Perspectives who helped make a difference in our mother's life. Especially the first responders of Hobart and the Emergency Department at St. Vincent Hospital for the caring and compassionate way they treated our mother and her family.
If you would like to remember her, please perform an act of kindness for a child or donate in her name to help preserve a location that she dearly loved, donations can be made toward reserving the physical and historical integrity of the Nubble Light Island and park in York, Maine. http://nubblelight.org/donate/