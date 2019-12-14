|
|
Jean Flowers
Oconto Falls - Jean M (Sankey) Flowers, 89, passed away at home with all five children by her side on December 12, 2019. Jean was born on December 8, 1930 in Oconto Falls to the late Eri and Ethel (Cantrell) Sankey. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1948 and spent the greater part of her life in the community. Jean was united in marriage to Paul Leo Flowers on September 4, 1948. She enjoyed bartending, waitressing, and cooking at various establishments throughout her life. Jean also enjoyed crocheting, reading, and going for breakfast, afternoon coffee, and Friday fish fries. She loved family gatherings and playing cards. Jean loved feeding the birds, squirrels, rabbits and deer to watch them from her chair. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and her Keikie Bear were her pride and joy,
Jean is survived by her son John Patrick (Shanice) Flowers, Jamaica; her daughters Rosemary Gilson, Greenleaf; Paula (Frank) Konitzer, Oconto Falls; Melea Norton, Shawano; Valerie (Dan) Rauterkus, Cecil. 11 grandchildren: Alexander Flowers, Shelly (Brian) Wiese, Todd Gilson, Toby Gilson, Chasity (Richard) Schmeisser, Shad Henne, Monie (Mark) Driessen, Tanya (Jason) Myerchin, Jeremy (Megan) Norton, Joshua (Alyssa) Sortino, Sienna (David) Eimmerman, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great- great grandchildren with 1 more arriving in January; she is further survived by nieces and nephews Rick (Kelly) Boucher, Jay (Janice) Boucher, Jeanne (Claude) Dupuis, special friends Faye, Jeff, Carla, Brenda, and Dale. She is also survived by her beloved grandpup Keikie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, sister June Phelps, her brothers Myron, Howard and George
The family will greet friends at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Oconto Falls, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019