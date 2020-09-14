1/1
Jean Frank
Jean Frank

Gillett - Jean Frank, 73, of Gillett, completed her transition to her heavenly home on September 13, 2020.

Jean was born in Madison, WI and spent some of her early years as a square dancer, traveling the state with the Little Badger Squares. She played alto saxophone in high school, and studied Early Childhood Education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduating in 1972. There, she met and married her husband of 50 years, Gary. Together, they moved to Washington, DC, before settling on Gary's family farm in 1977.

Jean spent her life teaching, first as a preschool teacher, and later spent 18 years as a reading tutor for the Gillett Elementary School. She engaged in 4-H leadership for over 40 years, was a charter member of the Gillett Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni, and was a driving force in the Gillett Public Library. In addition, she taught Sunday school and volunteered at the Madison Children's Museum.

After Gary and Jean retired in 2001, they had the opportunity to travel with family and friends. Jean traveled widely in the US and abroad, visiting South Africa, Australia, Norway, and Greece, among many other places; Jean visited five continents and Central America between 2001 and 2019. Several of her great-nieces and great-nephews were baptized in water that she brought back from the River Jordan in Israel. Jean was an avid photographer, gardener, quilter, and a voracious reader who passed her love of books to her children. She took great pride in her family, and was a loyal sister, mother, wife, great-great-great aunt, and friend.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Garwood Arthur Mather and Lovina Mae (Austin) Mather; her son, Lance Jerome Frank; her "German son," Klaus Duft and his son, Jonas Duft.

She is survived by her husband, Gary George Frank of Gillett, WI; her daughter, Carlye Sina Frank of Winter Park, FL; her "German daughter," Wiltraud Duft of Leeheim, Germany; her sisters, Jeri Lyn (Mather) Cramer of Minneapolis, MN and Judy Mae (Mather) Baukin of Dixon, TN; and many generations of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled for Spring of 2021. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to:

Christ Lutheran Church (Hintz, WI)

Friends of the Gillett Public Library (Gillett, WI)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, TN)

International Crane Foundation (Baraboo, WI)

Crazy Horse Memorial (Crazy Horse, SD)

Gillett Future Farmers of America Alumni (Gillett, WI)

With thanks to Bellin Hospital Cancer Team (Green Bay, WI) and Unity Hospice (Shawano, WI) for their tireless care during Jean's battle with pancreatic cancer.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
