Jean Hackl
1940 - 2020
Jean Hackl

Howard - Jean Ann (Schadrie) Hackl, 80, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with family by her side. She was born November 1, 1940 to Vincent and Bernice Schadrie

Jean graduated from West De Pere High School. After graduation she worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company before spending many years working on the farm in Seymour with her former husband Norbert and their 6 children. She lovingly cared for her children taking them on family camping trips and helping with their many 4H projects. Mom loved to cook and attend her children's sporting events. She loved to travel and worked as a tour guide for a period of time and also took a memorable trip to Hawaii with her son Mike. Jean developed many close friendships while living at New Perspective in Howard, including her loving partner Bob whom she moved to Jekyll Island, Georgia with. She taught her children to be compassionate and caring and this was very evident in the care they provided for her in the final days of her struggle with ALS.

Jean is survived by six children: Jeff (Linda) Hackl, Green Bay; Terry (Kris) Hackl, Appleton; Steve (Judy) Hackl, Seymour; Mike (Mary) Hackl, Green Bay; Mark (Stacie) Hackl, Suamico; Sarah (John) Whealon, West Bend; her brothers Donald (Lynn) and John (Janice) Schadrie, both of De Pere; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; her loving partner Bob Duffy; and her former spouse, Norbert Hackl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Fred Schadrie; and long time companion Roger Banta.

Private Services will be held for the immediate family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice, Mark and Stacie, and nurse Heidi for helping the family care for Mom.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
