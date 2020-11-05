Jean KlapperCecil - Jean Ellen Klapper, age 85, of Cecil, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Jean Ellen was born on April 30, 1935, to Wilford R. and Odelia A. (Nussbaum) Brecken, and grew up on the Brecken farm in Landstad, along with her two brothers. Jean graduated from Bonduel High School class of 1953. On September 5, 1959, Jean was united in marriage to Lawrence Robert Klapper in Green Valley. As owners and operators of North Ridge Dairy Farm near Cecil, they continued the Klapper farm legacy that started in 1902. Lawrence preceded her in death on September 14, 2015, after 56 years of marriage.Jean loved the company of friends, whether old or new. And once you knew her, you were a friend for life. Her door was always open; the kitchen a warm and comforting place to gather. Food was abundant and there was never a lack of desserts! Her hearty chicken soup was enjoyed by many. Always resourceful, Jean made the best chunky flavorful applesauce from a tree at their farm. Around her table there were many heartfelt conversations--laughter and joy were plentiful, though troubles and sorrows were also welcome to be shared. She worked hard caring for the 'cows and sows', driving the tractor during harvest, and maintaining the yard and colorful flowers. Jean was proud of her family, friends, and farm. She especially enjoyed playing an active role in her grandchildren's lives and spending time with her dear "Card Club" friends.Jean enjoyed life through her front window, gazing at the beautiful sunsets, spotting deer in the fields, birds on the feeders and keeping an ever watchful eye on the weather. As the family historian, she spent countless hours gathering stories and photos from the past for future generations. Loving working on her computer, she designed and shared printed 'pages' with everyone—funny little quips, poems she wrote, or loving messages she wanted to share. Jean enjoyed showering those she cared about with gifts, many reflecting the "bling" she so loved. She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and had a great hope for a future resurrection.Jean Ellen is survived by three daughters, Vicki Rae (Keith) Harkonen of Green Bay, Tammy Faye (Mark) Wozniak of Sobieski, and Lisa Kay Lartius (Rachel Epstein) of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Brandon William (Kaitlynn) Harkonen, Brent Lawrence (Kayla) Harkonen, Travis Lawrence (Bethany) Wozniak, and Mackenzie Raye Wozniak; one great grandson Harkonen to arrive 12/31/20; two younger brothers Bob (Judy) Brecken of Shawano and Bill (Joan) Brecken of Bonduel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, and her parents.A private funeral service was held, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, with Mr. James McClure officiating. Burial will be in Advance Memorial Park.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for the excellent care they provided for our Mother.