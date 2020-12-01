1/1
Jean M. Castaneda
Jean M. Castaneda

Green Bay - Jean Marie Castaneda, age 55, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born August 27, 1965, to Karen (Cormier) Czyzewski and the late Eugene Czyzewski in Green Bay. She married Thomas Castaneda in Green Bay on August 28, 2004.

Jean was an animal lover, enjoyed reading and had a heart of gold. She loved people and worked for years as a caregiver for Lutheran Social Services.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; one stepson, Christopher Castaneda; her mother, Karen Czyzewski; one brother, Jeffrey (Pam) Czyzewski; one sister, Jody Johnson; a brother-in-law, Steve Busch; aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Czyzewski, her sister, Julia Busch, mother in-law June Castaneda, paternal and maternal grandparents.

Private funeral services will be held and burial of Jean's cremated remains will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in De Pere. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

Jean will be forever remembered for her kind heart and her unwavering faith. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
