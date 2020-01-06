Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Jean M. Eklund


1938 - 2020
Jean M. Eklund Obituary
Jean M. Eklund

October 26, 1938 - January 3, 2020

Jean M. Eklund, 81, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 3, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1938 in Gillett to Josephine (Baker Buss) and Emil Eklund.

Jean graduated from Gillett High School, Class of 1956. She went on to graduate from U.W. La Crosse State College and became a Milwaukee public school teacher, which she eventually retired from.

Jean had a daughter named Katie Vannucchi, whom she was very proud of. Jean was a huge animal lover, owning many pets in her lifetime. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time on the lake, and spending time with her family in Green Bay.

Jean was a very generous person, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a strong, hard-working woman with a big heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Vannucchi; grandchild, Matthew Vannucchi; nephew, David Vannucchi; Sister-in-law, Mickey Eklund; as well as her nieces, Tamara Guinn, Tristin Tordeur, Tari Christensen, Carey Marie Fleming, Kristin Buschke; and many other relatives and friends.

Jean will join her siblings in Heaven, W.P. Buss, June Chomszyk, Gary Eklund and Jay Eklund.

Jean will be placed at Wisconsin Memorial Park next to Judy L. Vannucchi in the Spring, 2020.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020
