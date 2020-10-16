Jean M. Jaklin
Suamico - Jean Marie (Maples) Jaklin, age 70, of Suamico, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Jean was born on November 23, 1949 to James and Leola (Schumacher) Maples. She attended St. Joseph's Academy High School and earned her degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay in 1971. She married Daniel Jaklin on December 21,1984, and together they raised their two sons, Danny and Andy.
Despite her love for education, Jean spent her years working in the retail industry. She was a manager at Montgomery Wards for 26 years, and after it closed, she then worked at Younker's and Elder-Beerman. She finished her working years at Goodwill until her retirement in 2012.
Jean spent her retirement traveling between towns attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events. Her love for knitting started out as just a hobby but turned into knitting various crafts for her grandchildren. In the last few years, she expanded her knitting creations which she sold at the Senior Snoop Shop in Crandon, WI. Throughout her life, she loved volunteering at the local elementary schools. Jean enjoyed sitting on the back patio, bird watching with her beloved Springer Spaniel, Tick.
Jean was a kidney transplant recipient through the National Kidney Registry Paired Exchange Program and was an advocate for the paired kidney donation and the living donor programs.
Jean is survived by her husband Dan; sons: Danny (Megan) of Pulaski and Andy (Jodi) of Argonne; her seven grandchildren: Kyla, Easton, Sophia, Dylan, Madelyn, Mara and Malia. She is further survived by her sisters: Patt Parker and Mary Jane Maples, both of Chicago, IL.; mother-in- law, Eunice Jaklin of Green Bay; brother-in-laws: Tom (Becky) of Little Sturgeon, Robert (Kim) and Tim (Theresa), of Green Bay, sister-in-laws: Linda (Greg) Smith and Cindy (Rodney) Kaster of Green Bay, and Jody Ellis of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James and Leola Maples; brother, James Maples Jr. and father-in-law, Eldon Jaklin.
Family would like to thank the Aurora St. Luke's Covid Respiratory ICU doctors, nurses and staff for the wonderful care they provided to Jean during her time in the hospital, Jean's Transplant Coordinator, Brandy Gwidt, as well as her Abdominal Transplant team for the amazing care they provided to Jean over the years.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
For further information on living organ donor programs, please visit the National Kidney Registry at https://www.kidneyregistry.org
