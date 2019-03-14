|
|
Jean M. Tenor
De Pere - Jean M. Tenor, age 76, passed away September 18, 2018. Jean was born on March 14, 1942 to the late Louis and Mildred Mineau. On May 7, 1960 she married Larry
J. Tenor at St. Mary's Church in De Pere. They were married 58 years and raised 4 children.
Jean graduated from NWTC and worked as a nurse until she retired. She was known for her caring personality and expertise in wound care.
She enjoyed trips up north to the lake where her siblings had adjoining lots, playing scrabble and fishing. Jean (aka the buck hunter) enjoyed hunting with her husband and sons for deer and turkey on leased land in Coleman. She also loved the time spent gun hunting in the blind with her grandson Kyle in Vilas County. The battle with cancer never stopped her from doing what she loved. She shot a turkey while on chemotherapy and at age 75 shot a 7 pt. buck with a regular compound bow.
Never complaining during her 5-year battle with cancer, she instead focused on making memories with those she loved. "Making Memories" became her motto.
She will be fondly remembered by her husband Larry. sons Daniel, Gerald, and Larry (Melanie) Tenor Jr. and grandson Kyle. Siblings: Sue (Bob) Schmitt, Jane (Roger) Tenor, Julie (Joe) Smits, Linda (John) Tourville, Louis (Holly) Mineau, Mary (Brian) Bandow and Lois Mineau; brother-in-law George (Karen) Tenor; many nieces, nephews and special friend Ken Parma.
The family would like to thank Dr. Davis and Dr. Peter Johnson and Joe at Aurora Hospital for their care and special thanks to Jane and Roger Tenor and Mary Bandow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019