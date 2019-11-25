|
|
Jean (Heath) McNamara
Green Bay - Jean (Heath) McNamara, 78, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home, November 24, 2019. Born on April 10, 1941, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Lyle and Mary Heath. Jean graduated from East High School class of '59. She married Gerald McNamara in January of 1971 in Green Bay. Jean worked at Curative Workshop for many years. She opened Bears and Hugs Day Care and then went on to become a crossing guard in Green Bay. Jean loved traveling and spoiling her grandchildren. To Jean family was everything and she would do anything she could to help her family out.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gerald; four children, Bruce (Monica) Keon, Jim (Tina) Keon, Tom (Shana) Keon, Kent (Carrie) McNamara; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; special cousin, Randal.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Matt; three brothers Jim, Bruce, Neil Heath, and twin sister, Joanne.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Wednesday, November 27, from 4PM until the time of the funeral at 7PM.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Coats for Kids or the Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019