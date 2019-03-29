|
Jean (VanderHeyden) Monfils
Indian Land, South Carolina - Jean Monfils, 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Indian Land, SC on March 21, 2019. She was born May 15, 1945 in Green Bay, to John and Verna (VerHeyden) VanderHeyden.
Jean attended St. Philip the Apostle School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1963. In the fall of 1964, she met her "Prince Charming", James Monfils. They married on September 16, 1967, and began their life together raising five children.
Jean was an accomplished seamstress. If it needed to be made, fixed or altered, she would do it before you had a chance to ask. She passed this love of sewing and crafting to all her grandchildren and enjoyed sewing for and with them. She was also involved in many clubs in their community to include quilting, clogging, horseshoe pitching, and sewing, just to name a few.
She will be remembered as a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She shared her craftiness, her quick wit, and her giving nature with everyone she met.
Jean is survived by her husband, Jim; children; Susan Messerschmidt, Steve (Jenni) Monfils, Scott (Mendee) Monfils, JJ Monfils and David (Melynda) Monfils, grandchildren; Andrew, Caleb, Caleigh, Shelbi, Meadow, Everest and Riviera Monfils and Matthew and Eli Smith; great grandson, Kaiden Messerschmidt; brothers, Jerry (Sandy) VanderHeyden, Skip VanderHeyden; sister, Mary (Lance) Jones; nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Josh Messerschmidt.
Family and friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Msgr. James Feely officiating.
In lieu of flowers a memorial can be made to an organization of your choosing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019