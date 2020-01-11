|
Jean Norman
Allouez - Jean Norman, age 91 of Allouez, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1928 near Reedsburg, Wisconsin. On January 18, 1951 she married Allan Norman, he preceded her in death. Jean was an avid gardener and great cook, she enjoyed good times spent with family.
She is survived by her children; Nancy Dreier, Patsy Edges and David (Maureen) Norman, grandchildren; Michael Koenig, Brian (Megan) Koenig, Lydia (fiancé Matt Kaye) Jaeger, Paula (Jonathan Delebrau) Edges, Scott Edges, Eric (Kate) Norman and Katie Norman.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Allan, and sons in law, Gerry Dreier and Robert Edges.
Family and friends may gather at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay on Thursday, January 16, 2020 beginning at 9:00am until 10:45am, a service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Joshua Errer officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice and the 4th floor staff at Bellin Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care given to Jean.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020