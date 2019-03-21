Jean R. Bottoni



Green Bay - Jean R. "Jeanie" Bottoni, age 70, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 with her family at her side, after her 4th courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 20, 1948 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, daughter of the late Edward and Rita (Nuesse) O'Hern and was a graduate of Sevastopol High School, Class of 1966.



After graduation, Jean continued her education at UW-Steven's Point, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Jeanie married David Bottoni, September 11, 1971 in Institute, WI. The couple celebrated 47 loving years of marriage together and were blessed with 2 children. Jeanie and David raised their family in Green Bay, where Jean worked as a Medical Assistant in Prevea Clinics. She had a strong faith in God and was a member of Resurrection Parish.



Jean enjoyed gardening and loved to travel. Her family shared many precious memories together at their summer home in Fish Creek. She was passionate about gathering information on her family history and genealogy. Jeanie and David had a strong connection to the Navajo Nation in Arizona and were fortunate to learn and share in their traditions.



Jean is survived by her husband, David; her children, Christine Bottoni and Andrew (Kelly) Bottoni; 2 grandchildren, Dominick and Catherine and her sister, Mary (Bruce) Guillaume. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Carol O'Hern; a niece, Shannon and 2 nephews, Michael and Patrick.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick O'Hern and a sister, Susan Cullen.



Visitation will be held at Resurrection Parish (333 Hilltop Dr., Green Bay), Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary