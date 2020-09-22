Jean S. (Longhi) Huber
SUAMICO - Jean S. (Longhi) Huber passed away at her home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born in Stambaugh City, MI on Oct. 16, 1948 to the late Robert and Mildred Ann (Laycock) Longhi. Jean was a "Yooper Girl" thru and thru. She graduated from Crystal Falls High School in 1966. Jean went to Milwaukee to secretarial and keypunch school and then went to Denver. She worked at JC Penney for a couple of years and then worked for Martin Marietta in the space division. Jean loved dogs and was "dog mom" to seven of her own. She also loved the outdoors and being by the water.
She met her husband Ted Huber in Colorado. They were married in 1990 and moved to the Green Bay area in 1991. They were married 30 years. Jean retired from Oneida Casino after 29 years in the shuttle department.
Survivors include her husband Ted Huber; step daughter Jennifer Huber; granddaughter Rockie Huber; brothers John (Bonnie) Longhi; Roger Laycock (Pat Nicol); nephews Rob (Sadie) Longhi and Matt (Yoejin) Laycock; niece Nickie Longhi; step sisters Kathy Sundquist and Diane Hollis.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3 until 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service for the immediate family will be held at 5:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Crystal Falls, MI. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, make a memorial gift to Happily Ever After Animal Shelter. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com