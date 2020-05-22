|
Jean Marie Schiller, age 70 of Denmark, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Green Bay to the late Ralph and Ruth (Hansen) Pittner on October 10, 1949. On September 30, 1972, she married Robert Schiller at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Denmark. Jean worked as a groundskeeper for West Danish Cemetery, a telephone secretary as well as a janitor for Our Savior's, plus other jobs she held in the past, but mainly she took care of her family.
Beautiful wife and mother, she deeply cared about those around her. Even if she never considered herself beautiful, the beauty within showed through. She loved making things for charity and never let a lack of income bother her. She had a kind and gentle spirit and soul. She had a great faith in God and made sure to remind us what really mattered. Money and material things did not matter to her as much as a person's heart. She will be sorely missed.
Jean is survived by her husband Robert, children Amy Schiller and Robert T. Schiller, and her cousins Arnold, Janice, and Bernadine Pittner. If we missed someone who is a living relative yet, we are sorry.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale Pittner, aunts: Amy Pittner, Jeanette Ullman, Elsie Krutz, Jeanette (Betty) Eshlinger, Irene Skaletski, uncles: Alvin and Ohrend Pittner and Ed Ullman, Grandparents Caroline and Bill Hansen and Grandmother and Grandfather Pittner plus other family members we do not have the names of.
Due to current recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, family and friends may join a live stream of the service being held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. Attendance at services is by family invitation only. Jean will be laid to rest at West Danish Cemetery, Denmark.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020