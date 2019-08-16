|
Jean "Jeanie" Vanden Bergh
Bellevue - Jean "Jeanie" Vanden Bergh, 82, Bellevue resident, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1937 in Bellevue to the late Norbert and Myrtle (Boerschinger) Linssen. Jeanie attended St. Philip Grade School, and she truly enjoyed and looked forward to the many gatherings of her classmates through the years. She then attended St. Joseph Academy until she was called home to help on the family farm. Jeanie married the love of her life, Ben Vanden Bergh, on October 18th, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 10th, 2018. Together they raised four children. Later in life, she would obtain her GED and enrolled at NWTI (now NWTC) and earned a Ward Clerk Certification. Jeanie worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a Ward Clerk for many years until her retirement in 2000. She made many life-long friends while working at St. Vincent's and enjoyed monthly lunches with her "hospital friends". Family was Jeanie's number one priority, and she made sure everyone knew how important they were to her. She enjoyed hosting family and friends and always looked forward to holidays and family gatherings. Jeanie loved to travel, and enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the years. Her favorite trips were spent with her family. In a moment's notice, Jeanie could be packed and ready to go in her and Ben's motor home. It was important to her to stay in touch with extended family members and friends and she made a point of calling often to check in and say hello. Jeanie loved being a grandma and great-grandma, and was extremely proud and supportive of her grandchildren. She could never have enough pictures of her grandkids to display in her home! Always active, she golfed for many years on Tuesdays after her retirement. She also enjoyed many bus trips with her great friend, Dolly. Jeanie was blessed with so many wonderful friends. She and Ben enjoyed their time as members of the Bellevue Lion's Club and Prince of Peace Catholic Community.
She is survived by her children, Debra Knaus, Dan (special friend, Debbie) and Dori (Randy) Kropp; grandchildren, Jeff Knaus, Jackie (Victor) Romero, Cody Kropp, Kyle Kropp and Chad Kropp; great-grandchild, Adrian Romero; siblings, Jerry Linssen, Sharon Buresh and her special friend, Cindy; Joe (Donna) Linssen, Sue Linssen and Randy Linssen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Peter (Joyce) Vanden Bergh, Mark (Patty) Vanden Bergh, Marian Calewarts, Sister Patrica Vanden Bergh, Norma (Stan) Gezella, Elaine Srnka, Joanne Weber, Bonnie (Jack) Baldschun and Linda Vanden Bergh; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, William and Catherine Vanden Bergh; son, Don Vanden Bergh, grandson, Joshua Knaus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rev George Vanden Bergh, Ray Vanden Bergh, Florence Vanden Bergh, Arleen (Ray) Guns, Dorothy (Andy) Rosek, Gene Weber, Dennis Linssen, John Srnka, Helen Linssen and Leslie Calewarts.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting with the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorials be sent to Unity Hospice or HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sr. Pat Vanden Bergh for all the time spent with Jeanie, her prayers and communication with family during this time. Also, thank you to Michael Peter for being there. A sincere thank you to the staff, nurses and CNA's of 9th floor at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care, respect and dignity shown to Mom in her final days. The caregivers at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice are truly special angels on earth.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019