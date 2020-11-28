1/1
Jean Vogel
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Vogel

Brussels - Jean Ann Vogel, 66, of Brussels, passed away at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay on November 27, 2020. She was born September 17, 1954 in Green Bay to James and Marjorie (Wardlow) Thomas. She married John Francis Vogel on October 16, 1993 in Maplewood.

Jean graduated from West High in Green Bay and studied nursing at North East Wisconsin Technical College. For 36 years, she worked as a claim's processor for Humana Insurance.

Jean was full of life, always smiling, and loved being around people. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed scrapbooking, arts and crafts, and some travel. Jean will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Survivors include her husband, John; her son, Greg Bastien, and four grandchildren, Parker, Cora, Bailey and Carter Bastien; a brother, Jerry (Fitzy) Kidd, of Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Jim, Donald and Steven Kidd, and a sister, Kathleen Delveaux.

Public funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood with the Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved