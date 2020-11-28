Jean Vogel
Brussels - Jean Ann Vogel, 66, of Brussels, passed away at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay on November 27, 2020. She was born September 17, 1954 in Green Bay to James and Marjorie (Wardlow) Thomas. She married John Francis Vogel on October 16, 1993 in Maplewood.
Jean graduated from West High in Green Bay and studied nursing at North East Wisconsin Technical College. For 36 years, she worked as a claim's processor for Humana Insurance.
Jean was full of life, always smiling, and loved being around people. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed scrapbooking, arts and crafts, and some travel. Jean will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Survivors include her husband, John; her son, Greg Bastien, and four grandchildren, Parker, Cora, Bailey and Carter Bastien; a brother, Jerry (Fitzy) Kidd, of Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Jim, Donald and Steven Kidd, and a sister, Kathleen Delveaux.
Public funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood with the Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com