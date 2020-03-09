|
Jean "Jeannie" Wery
Union - Jean Marie "Jeannie" Wery, 76, of Union, passed away surrounded by her family on March 9, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on June 7, 1943, in Green Bay to Julius and Hazel (Renier) Baudhuin. On February 10, 1962, she married James G. Wery in Namur, he preceded her in death on April 5, 2018.
Jeannie was a waitress for 22 years, working at the Country Kitchen, Brussels Countryside Diner, Wanda Jeans, Belgian Delight, and Curly's Country Aire. Jeannie had the special gift of conversation and could talk to anyone, even if she had just met them. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Jeannie loved "all things purple", her dog, Macy, and especially loved her grandchildren.
Jeannie is survived by 5 children, Michael Wery, Milwaukee; Wanda (fiancé, Charles Lucas) Hillsabeck, Sturgeon Bay; Kevin Wery, Boston, MA; Jamie (Lonnie) Wery, Scottsburg, IN; Ryan (Jodi) Wery, Brussels; 6 grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Joppe, Nicole (Sontosh) Dellise-Tumkur, Ashley (Taylor) Bley, Lexi Wery, Jackson Wery, and Austin Wery; 2 great-grandchildren, Mason and Sophia Joppe; 1 brother, Reggie (Nikki) Baudhuin, Brussels; 1 brother-in-law, Ken (special friend, Suzanne Piette) Wery, Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Jim (Deloris) Baudhuin; 1 sister-in-law, Marilee Wery.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Forbes Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to the many caregivers, Margie, Janet, Morgan, Valerie, JoAnn, Nickki, Dawn, Vicki, Dave, and Sue; St. Vincent's Home Health, ALS Clinic, Compassus Hospice Home Health caregivers, Tonya, Brandi, Robin, Craig, and Andrea.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020