Jean Zirbel
Green Bay - Jean E. (Marbes) Zirbel 75, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 18, 2019, from her life here on earth to heaven above following various medical conditions while at a local care facility. Born Feb. 5, 1944, she is the daughter of the late Elmer and Evelyn Marbes. Jean was a member of the United Pentecostal Church since 1978. She was a children's minister at the church sharing her talent and creativity, doing her best to help guide the children down a positive road so they would enjoy life. Jean was a very creative person that loved making arts and crafts for people to warm their hearts and bring a smile. She also went to a professional clown school in her later years and was known by people as K-T Bell. Jean went to children's birthday parties and nursing homes to brighten people's lives, bringing joy and laughter. "Anyone that can make people laugh has the greatest gift GOD can give anyone."- unknown.
Jean is survived by her two children, son, Shane Zirbel, and daughter, Jill Proski-Moroni; two brothers, Phillip (Carol) Marbes, Green Bay and Richard (Mary Jane) Marbes, Spokane, WA: one sister, Janet Marbes, Alamogordo, New Mexico; along with many nieces and nephews.
Jean also considered the many members of the United Pentecostal Church, while led by retired Pastor C. Welch, as some of her closest family of dedicated, loving brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Marbes.
Visitation will be held at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 West Mason St., Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5:30pm until the time of the memorial service at 6:30pm. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Angels on Humboldt and AseraCare Hospice for all their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2019