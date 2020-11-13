Jeanette Carol Coonen
GREEN BAY - Jeanette Carol Coonen, born December 24, 1955, made her journey to the heavenly Father on November 9th, 2020. Jeanette, although always referred to as "Nette", was a genuinely kind soul. Her love for God, family and friends was obvious. Nette was always that person that would show up on the doorstep when someone was in need, whether it was for manual labor, emotional support, or just to pay a visit. She passionately loved sports, always in attendance to her grandchildren's sporting events. She was active in many leagues, including softball, golf, and bowling. She had so many friends-it is hard to keep track of them all. Nette may have been the loudest cheerleader for the Packers. She never missed church service either, always instilling good faith and values into her son.
Nette graduated from Seymour High School in 1974 and went on to attend UW Oshkosh. She graduated with an education degree in 1978 and taught Physical Education at Denmark High School for 28 years. Along with teaching, she was also Denmark's head volleyball coach for 22 years along with stints as head softball and track coach.
Nette was loved by so many, especially by her one and only son Justin, along with Justin's wife Tracie and their children Kyle and Rebecca. Her grand-dog Morgan who recently passed is definitely sitting alongside her, welcoming her to everlasting life. Nette will also be greatly missed by Justin's father, Alan Weycker, in whom she had a life-long connection filled with love and friendship.
She is survived by her son, Justin (Tracie) Coonen; grandchildren, Kyle Coonen and Rebecca Coonen; siblings, Melvin (Joanne) Coonen, Ronald Coonen, Eugene (LuAnn) Coonen, Mike (Jeanne) Coonen, Karen (Jim) Wiltzius, Sharon Zisa, Rosemary (Bill) Nell, Emery Coonen, Suzanne Baker, Debra Coonen, Marilyn (Gary) Glime.
Nette was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Isabel Coonen, brothers Gary and Tommy Coonen, and grand-dog Morgan.
Family and friends may call at Holy Cross Parish, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, Green Bay, WI 54311. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11, followed by an immediate-family only Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 with Abbot Gary Neville, O.Praem. officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.