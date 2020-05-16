|
Jeanette I. Jenkel
Green Bay - Jeanette I. Jenkel (Sweet), 89, Green Bay, Wisconsin a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, peacefully passed on May 13, 2020. Jeanette was the daughter of George and Mae Sweet and married William Jenkel, the love of her life, on April 14, 1951.
Jeanette grew up in Green Bay and exhibited a passion for dancing at an early age. Her mother encouraged Jeanette's love of dancing by sewing costumes for numerous dance recitals throughout her life. After graduating from East High School, Jeanette attended a private school of higher education in Milwaukee for professional dance studies. She taught ballet and tap dancing throughout her early adult years.
Jeanette enjoyed a life in service to her community, her church, and her family. She volunteered for five years at Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, three years at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and worked full time at Urological Surgeons for twenty years. She made many lifelong friends through these pursuits, especially the "football group", who in addition to gathering for Packer games, met at each other's homes throughout the year to grill out, to reminisce about vacations at Kelly Lake, and to celebrate the changing of seasons.
Affectionately known as the "Cookie Lady" at church, Jeanette was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez. She loved volunteering for the Altar Guild, the Banner Committee and taking part in weekly Prayer Breakfasts.
Most importantly, Jeanette is fondly remembered as loving her family and placing each member as a priority in her life. Jeanette was immensely proud of her children and leaves behind beautiful memories. As a grandmother, she never missed a dance recital, an after-school athletic game, a chorale presentation, or the opportunity to make chocolate chip cookies without nuts. Each great grandchild filled her life with additional love, both given and received.
She is survived by her three children: William Scott (Kim) Jenkel, Susan Jenkel, Jennifer (Brent) Kaczmarek; five grandchildren: Beau, Adriane, Nora (Lee) Berken, Graham (Brook), Leah (Josh); five great grandchildren: Julian, Winnie, Finley, Marlee, Olive and a sister-in-law Betty Jenkel.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents George and Mae Sweet, and her sister Elaine Pasono.
Friends and family may join a livestream of the funeral service for Jeanette on Thursday, May 21, at 3:00pm from Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez. Pastor Joshua Errer will be officiating, and the stream will be made available on the Faith Lutheran Facebook page and website (flcgb.com). Attendance at the church is private by family invitation only. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A celebration of life will be planned later this summer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020