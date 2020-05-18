|
|
Jeanette Jenkel
Green Bay - Jeanette I. Jenkel (Sweet), 89, Green Bay, Wisconsin a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, peacefully passed on May 13, 2020.
Friends and family may join a livestream of the funeral service for Jeanette on Thursday, May 21, at 3:00pm from Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez. Pastor Joshua Errer will be officiating, and the stream will be made available on the Faith Lutheran Facebook page and website (flcgb.com). Attendance at the church is private by family invitation only. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301.
A celebration of life will be planned later this summer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020