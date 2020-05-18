Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Jenkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Jenkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Jenkel Obituary
Jeanette Jenkel

Green Bay - Jeanette I. Jenkel (Sweet), 89, Green Bay, Wisconsin a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, peacefully passed on May 13, 2020.

Friends and family may join a livestream of the funeral service for Jeanette on Thursday, May 21, at 3:00pm from Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez. Pastor Joshua Errer will be officiating, and the stream will be made available on the Faith Lutheran Facebook page and website (flcgb.com). Attendance at the church is private by family invitation only. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301.

A celebration of life will be planned later this summer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -