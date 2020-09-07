1/1
Jeanette Kimball
1934 - 2020
Jeanette Kimball

Seymour - Jeanette June Kimball, 86, Seymour, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born June 23, 1934 a daughter of the late Theodore and Myrtle (Mullen) Rohm.

On November 7, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert Kimball in Freedom. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1992.

Jeanette was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour.

Jeanette and Robert farmed in the town of Osborn. Later in life she was a familiar face and voice on the phone at Good Shepherd.

She enjoyed camping, gardening, snowmobiling, square dancing, and spending time in the woods. One of her favorite things to do was to make maple syrup in the spring. Jeanette was very invovlved with 4-H, and often helped the city kids who wanted to show animals at the Outagamie County Fair. She was the "mom" of the neighborhood, and was always willing to help someone in need.

Jeanette is survived by her children: Kris Kimball, Dan (Diane) Kimball, Tom (Sandra VanLanen) Kimball, Scott (Polly) Kimball, and Kerry (Mike Figlinski) Kimball; five grandchildren: Justin (Ashley) Kimball, Emily (Wesley) Mueller, Cami Figlinski, Shane and Heidi Kimball; four great-grandchildren: Vidahlia, Charlene, Waylon, and Cain. She is further survived by a sister, Nancy (Fred) Haase; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Rohm; sisters-in-law: Joan Kimball, Penny Rohm, Phyllis (Lyle) Sconzert; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by a daughter, Karla Salewski; granddaughter, Bobbie Jean Kimball; and brother, Richard "Bud" Rohm.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 pm until 6 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Seymour.

Online condolences may be expressed to Jeanette's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
