Jeanette M. Anderson
1924 - 2020
Jeanette M. Anderson

Green Bay - Jeanette M. Anderson, 96, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1924, in Green Bay to Oliver Jules and Clara Valentina (Beth) DeCremer.

On November 6, 1945, Jeanette married Donald J. Anderson. She worked in the Accounting Department at Prange's. Jeanette loved cooking - and was excellent at it, reading, playing bridge, and having a Manhattan and a good beer. Family was most important to Jeanette.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Doeren; son, Joe (Deb) Anderson; son-in-law, Dr. John F. Freed; grandchildren, Jenny Freed, Anna (Jeremy) Johnson, Elyese Doeren, Jordan (Dave Czarnecki) Anderson, Dr. Eden (Eric Rogers) Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Eadalie, Enoch, and Hollyn Czarnecki.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Dr. Susan Anderson-Freed; and son-in-law, Douglas Doeren.

A private family service was held. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home assisted the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
