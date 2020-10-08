Jeanette Marie Barta
Green Bay - It is with deep sorrow and much love, that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Jeanette M. Barta, 95, formerly of Rio Creek, on Monday, October 5, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Jeanette was born on December 31, 1924, to the late Charles and Hilda (Simon) Faken in Forestville, where she later had her first job helping in her dad's cheese factory. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1942 and went on to attend Wisconsin Rural Normal School Door-Kewaunee Counties and graduated in 1944 with a degree in elementary teaching. It was her love of big band dancing where she met her future husband. On September 26, 1946, she married Donald F. Barta, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maplewood, after he returned from serving in the United States Army during World War II. They farmed in Kodan until 1958, when they sold the farm and purchased the Rio Creek Feed Mill, which they operated together for 30 years, with her help as bookkeeper. Mom loved her flower and vegetable gardens, along with knitting, sewing, card playing, playing piano, and large holiday family gatherings.
She is survived by her five children, Bob (Jane), New Franken, Mary (Tony) Vogel, Brussels, Dave (Sandy), New Franken, Jerry (Tammy), Rio Creek, and Jeanne Stangel (special friend Todd), New Franken; 13 grandchildren, Heidi, Dan, and Darren Barta; Nick and Steve Vogel; Janel Barta and Stacie Orlikowski; Adam, Jake, and Sam Barta; Jessie Mommaerts, Cassie and Cayla Stangel; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her father and mother-in-law, Frank and Adeline Barta, her sister Lorraine (Bob) Geitner, brother Roger (Colleen) Faken, sister-in-law Joyce (George) Roberts, and grandson Andy Barta.
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, NO VISITATION, and PRIVATE MASS of Christian burial, will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Algoma, with Jeanette's favorite elementary student, the Rev. Anthony Birdsall, officiating and Rev. Bill O'Brien Co-Celebrant. PRIVATE entombment to follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Jeanette's tribute page at www.schinderle.com