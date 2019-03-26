|
Jeanie Hlinak
Kewaunee - Jeanie Hlinak of Luxemburg died on March 23rd 2019 at the age of 81 at Odd Fellows Nursing Home under the care of Hospice between March 15th, 2019 until the time of her death. Jeanie was born April 23,1937 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Chris A. and Catherine (Leiterman) Tordeur. She graduated from St. Philip the Apostle School in 1951 where she was taught by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. Jeanie also graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1955 where she was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.
After graduation, Jeanie was employed by Wisconsin Public Service Corporation until she married Jim Hlinak on September 7, 1957 and went to live with him on his dairy farm in Norman, Wisconsin.
She enjoyed a long career (29) years as the Bond Specialist with AON Risk Services, Inc. in Green Bay until her retirement in 1999. Jeanie was also a member of the National Association Surety of Bond Producers. She did a part time job as Postmaster Relief in Tisch Mills, Wisconsin.
Jim and Jeanie owned Norman Acres Dairy Farm until they sold it to their son. Lloyd in 1998. The farm has been in Jim's family since 1857 and Lloyd is the 5th Generation to own and operate it. Jeanie's heart was at home in Norman, Wisconsin.
Jeanie began making wedding cakes on September 18, 1965 and ended with her son's wedding cake on November 27, 2010. She owned and operated "Jeanie's Cake Shop" in Norman for 45 years. She was a member of the Wisconsin's Bakers Association and was licensed by the State of Wisconsin. She also started up a flower shop with her dear friend, Judy Rabas. The business was called Jeanie and Judy's Flower Shop in Norman.
She also enjoyed singing in several choirs and glee clubs, playing schafskoph, traveling and writing. She was the first female lector at St. Joseph Church in Norman. She taught CCD for seven years. She had a special devotion to the Holy Spirit, St Anthony and her patron saints. She liked attending Mass and special devotions. Jeanie served on the Parish Council of St. Isadore the Farmer parish.
Jeanie was instrumental in helping to preserve the old Kewaunee County Jail and turning it into the present Jail Museum. She also testified in Madison, which resulted in the State placing Norman, Wisconsin on its official map.
Jeanie served as President of several organizations including St. Joseph's Altar Rosary Society and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). She previously served as the State Secretary, Membership Chair and International Chair of the Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education, Inc. (WAHCE). She was currently holding the position as Northeast District Director and her next meeting to conduct was going to be on her 82nd birthday. She was a member of the Kewaunee County Schafskoph Marathon group and loved every living moment to play cards with those wonderful ladies. She sends her love out to all the WAHCE Members in the State of Wisconsin also.
She is survived by her son, Lloyd (Claire) Hlinak, in Norman and her daughter, Lori in Pilsen and boyfriend, (Dale Salzsieder) Green Bay. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters as follows: Virginia (Dale) Frasch, Michael (Kathy) Tordeur, Christine Hornick, Russell Tordeur all of the Green Bay area. Nieces and nephews, cousins and friends survive along with members of Jim's family and Claire's family. God-children are Virginia Frasch, William Hlinak, Denise Collebrusco, Karen Theys and Alan Ward. Kathy (Schleis) Ingels was sponsored by Jeanie in the Sacrament of Confirmation. Hugo Daniel Barrera Sanic is her sponsored God-child in
Guatemala
Jim's surviving family is Sister Mary Charles Hlinak in Manitowoc, Reiny (Joyce) Hlinak, Kewaunee and Caroline Hlinak, Tisch Mills, Wisconsin. Deceased are John (Janet) Hlinak, Francis Hlinak, Marion (Donald) Hostak and Charles Hlinak and Paul Hlinak.
Her beloved husband, Jim Hlinak died on July 14, 2005. One son, Brian Hlinak died on December 12, 2012. Her parents, Chris A. and Catherine (Leiterman) Tordeur also preceded her in death. One sister, Eileen Rose Schultz died in 2015. Grandparents were Peter & Cecilia (Van Den Heuvel) Leiterman, and Greg & Margaret (Hagedom) Tordeur. Her God-parents, Joseph & Esther (Leiterman) Tordeur are also deceased.
Jeanie wanted the St Philip 1951 (8th) grade Class to know she wants you to continue with the Reunions twice a year and that she loved you all so much.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee, WI after 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27th from 4:00 until prayer service at 7:00 PM to be led b Christal Wavrunek. On Thursday, March 28, Visitation before Mass will be 10:0011:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dennis Drury assisted by Pastoral Minister, Christal Wavrunek at St. Isadore the Farmer Parish, Tisch Mills at 11:30 AM on March 28th. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at Norman, Kewaunee County, Wisconsin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019