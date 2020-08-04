Jeanine M. Horsens
Green Bay - Jeanine M. Horsens, 87, Green Bay, died Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 6, 1933 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Eugene Le Roux and Evelyn (Lambrecht) (Le Roux) Sorlie. Jeanine was a graduate of Gillett High School with the class of 1951. On June 27, 1953 she married Charles Horsens at Bethel Lutheran Church in Gillett. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2005. Jeanine was employed in various jobs throughout her life, one being as a secretary for the State of Wisconsin but her greatest pleasure was being able to stay home and raise her four daughters and later in life to babysit her grandchildren. She enjoyed cross stitching and would spend hours making baby blankets as gifts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed making scrapbooks and made a scrapbook/photo album for every member of her immediate family. Jeanine was also an avid gardener having the most beautiful flower gardens in her backyard which she spent a great deal of time weeding and taking care of. Jeanine was active in church activities at Calvary Lutheran Church including Bible study and for many years was in charge of planting flowers around the church which she made sure to water every day. Jeanine was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family.
Jeanine is survived by her four daughters, Jonna (Herb) Kronholm, Wisconsin Rapids, Julie (David) Vanden Busch, Green Bay, Lisa (Frank) Daul, De Pere, Amy Luecke, Green Bay; 10 grandchildren, Erik Kronholm, Kelsey (Eric) Hauser, Erin (Jordan) Linville, Becky (Rob) Marx, Leah (Lee) Ellis, Rachel (Sam) Graner, Brett (Sharon West) Daul, Matthew (Cali) Luecke, Andrea (Fiancé Josh) Luecke, Jacob (Pajic Vang) Luecke; 10 great-grandchildren, Micah, Natalie, Trevor, Elliott, Cameron, MacKenzie, Peter, Conor, Charlie, Lennon; one step-great-grandchild, Ruby; one sister, Sherrill (Rev. Bruce) Hanstedt; one brother, Soren (Barbara) Sorlie; one sister-in-law, Delores Horsens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Jeanine was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Horsens; her parents, Eugene Le Roux, Evelyn and Carl Sorlie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Freda Horsens; one brother, Carl 'Butch' Sorlie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merton (Sophie) Horsens, Duane Horsens, Jane (Norman 'Bud') Stromer and Myron Horsens.
Private family services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S Ridge Rd., Green Bay. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rufus Kudee. Burial will take place at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Cecil. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Jeanine's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and the Villa at Woodside Manor for their attentive care and loving compassion given to Jeanine and her family.