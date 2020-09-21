Jeanne C. (Anderson) Briggs
Jeanne C. (Anderson) Briggs, 92 loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born January 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL where she was adopted by the late Alfred and Claire Anderson.
On September 15, 1951 Jeanne married Charles Briggs. She worked for the Green Bay Public School system as a school librarian until she retired. Jeanne and Chuck spent many enjoyable summers at Quietwoods Camping Resort and Hidden Ridge Resort in Sturgeon Bay with their many friends. They also spent their winters in Mesa, AZ where Jeanne eventually moved to. Jeanne volunteered her time at the Neville Public Museum, The Door county Historical Museum, Mesa Southwest Museum and the Mesa Police Department. Jeanne and Chuck loved to travel and traveled to many places.
Jeanne is loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Cheryl (Gregg) Lardinois, New Franken, WI, son, Michael (Virginia) Briggs, Phoenix, AZ, granddaughters Mirandy, Devan, Adrielle, and Samantha, great grandchildren Ella and Emerson, brother Alan Anderson, Dunbar, sister in law, Donna Anderson, nieces, nephews and many friends.
I she was preceded in death by husband Charles, brother in law, Ben and sister in law, Thelma.
Jeanne's desires are for cremation. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite charity
.