1/
Jeanne C. (Anderson) Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne C. (Anderson) Briggs

Jeanne C. (Anderson) Briggs, 92 loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born January 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL where she was adopted by the late Alfred and Claire Anderson.

On September 15, 1951 Jeanne married Charles Briggs. She worked for the Green Bay Public School system as a school librarian until she retired. Jeanne and Chuck spent many enjoyable summers at Quietwoods Camping Resort and Hidden Ridge Resort in Sturgeon Bay with their many friends. They also spent their winters in Mesa, AZ where Jeanne eventually moved to. Jeanne volunteered her time at the Neville Public Museum, The Door county Historical Museum, Mesa Southwest Museum and the Mesa Police Department. Jeanne and Chuck loved to travel and traveled to many places.

Jeanne is loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Cheryl (Gregg) Lardinois, New Franken, WI, son, Michael (Virginia) Briggs, Phoenix, AZ, granddaughters Mirandy, Devan, Adrielle, and Samantha, great grandchildren Ella and Emerson, brother Alan Anderson, Dunbar, sister in law, Donna Anderson, nieces, nephews and many friends.

I she was preceded in death by husband Charles, brother in law, Ben and sister in law, Thelma.

Jeanne's desires are for cremation. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved