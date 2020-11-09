1/1
Jeanne Frances Kirby
Jeanne Frances Kirby

Green Bay - Jeanne Frances Kirby, 81, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1939, In Oneida, WI to Rueben and Alma (Cornelius) Smith.

Jeanne graduated from Seymour High School. After School, she started a family and they moved to Saipan, Mariana Islands, where she taught for five years. Jeanne moved back to Wisconsin where she courageously raised her three children on her own. Later, Jeanne worked for Wisconsin Public Service for over 25 years.

She was a wonderful mom and treated everyone with love. Jeanne's family was definitely her pride and joy. Jeanne was grateful to enjoy almost 20 years of retirement.

Survivors include her children, David Kirby (Choon-yi), Marianne (Warren) Montoure, and Kateri (Mike) Hoekstra; six grandchildren, Devin Kirby, Kellin Kirby, Dylan Montoure, Jesse (Apoorva) Montoure, Kirby Hoekstra, and Brendan Hoekstra; her sister, Barbara (Bill) Leeman; and sister-in-law, Joanne Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Patricia (Jon) Blochowiak, Leon Smith and Bruce Smith; and a nephew, Jimmy Smith.

A private service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Jeanne Kirby's family and they will be forwarded on.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
