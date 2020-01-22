|
Jeanne Grace (Moede) Ahlborg
Oconto Falls - Jeanne Grace (Moede) Ahlborg, 88, Oconto Falls, passed away ever so peacefully surrounded by family on January 17, 2020. Jeanne was born May 8, 1931 in Eland, WI and she was the daughter of Eldor and Myrtle (James) Moede. After graduating from OFHS in 1949, Jeanne followed her parent's vocation and became a teacher; teaching in Oconto County rural schools.
Jeanne was united in marriage to Donald Ahlborg, August 20, 1955 at United Methodist Church in Oconto Falls. After their marriage, the couple took over the family farm where they raised three children. Jeanne was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 58 years where she taught Sunday School, helped the quilters, and made communion bread for 19 years; something she truly enjoyed and brought her joy! Jeanne currently belonged to the Oconto Falls Methodist Church.
Jeanne was an active member of HCE (Home & Community Education) for 55 years; an important event in rural ladies lives. She held offices on local and county levels. Jeanne was one of the organizers of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and 4-H became important to the entire Ahlborg family. Jeanne belonged to a Bible Study Group where close friendships and favorite scriptures became important in her life. Jeanne was a member of the Performing Arts as well as a Seat Sponsor. She also enjoyed travelling to Hawaii and Germany visiting family.
Jeanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandma/Oma and great-grandma. She loved those special times together; attending all the children's events, birthdays and holidays together in love and fellowship. Survivors are her husband of 64 years Donald Ahlborg; their three children, Deborah (John) Hickey, Wausau; Dennis (Bonnie) Ahlborg, Appleton; Douglas (Lisa) Ahlborg, Green Bay; eight grandchildren, Shiara (Keller) Caubarreaux, Colorado; Sean (Emmy) Hickey, Montana; Shane (Jenna) Hickey, Washington; Drew (Kerri) and Denny (Megan) Ahlborg, Meghan (Troy) Gilbert, all of Appleton; Abby (Ryan) Porter and Mike (Nikki) Ahlborg all of Green Bay; and six and a half great-grandchildren, Kellin, Kaydence, Adalyn, Hadley, Owen, Maeley, and baby in May 2020. Sister-in-law Bets Moede, and aunt to several loved ones. "Like a grand-daughter": Karly Heimke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Louise Ahlborg, brother, Dr. Gerald Moede, sister Janice (Robert) Genz, sister-in-laws Grace and Betty, brother-in-laws; Bob, Jerome and Al, nieces Kerry, Luann, Sharon, and nephews Tweed and Jon Johnston.
Visitation with the urn present will be held after 9am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church until the time of service. Memorial services will be held 11am Saturday at the church with Chaplain Nicole officiating. Burial will take place in the Town of Morgan Cemetery. Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls is serving the Ahlborg family.
Jeanne held all her lifetime friends dear to her heart! Family would like to thank special caregivers Sharon, Cheryl, Dr. Amy, and the Unity Hospice Team. Jeanne was an avid moon lover, especially enjoying the full moons. We will miss you! Memorial will be established in Jeanne's name at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020