Jeanne Guerin
Allouez - Jeanne Guerin (Mrs. Merrill Guerin), 94, Allouez, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1926 to the late Neil and Zita (Kohlbeck) Willems in De Pere, Wisconsin. She graduated from Nicolet High School in 1943, and from Lawrence University in Appleton in 1947 with a Bachelor of Music degree.
Jeanne was very active musically in the Green Bay area as a vocal soloist with the Green Bay Packers band and the Green Bay City Band as well as performing for many weddings and funerals. While at Lawrence, she was a vocal soloist with the Lawrence Symphony and the Lawrence Concert Choir. She also was a member of "The Bits of Honey", a popular girl's trio that performed on campus.
In 1947 she graduated from Lawrence and taught public school music in Columbus, Wisconsin for two years and then taught in West Milwaukee for one year.
She married Merrill R. Guerin in 1950 and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she lived for three years. A son, Michael Neil was born in 1952. Merrill "Mike" resigned his commission in the Regular Air Force in 1953 at which time they moved back to De Pere. A second son, Thomas Russell, was born in 1959 in De Pere.
Jeanne began teaching Vocal Music in the East De Pere public schools in the fall of 1959 and continued for 33 years in that capacity until she retired in 1992. She was a member and soloist with the De Pere Women's Club Chorus for several years and the St. Francis Church Choir. She was a member of the Collegiate Chorale of St. Norbert College for six years.
While on campus at Lawrence She was a member of the professional music sorority, Sigma Alpha Iota. Jeanne received the Rotary Club "Roses For The Living" award in 1974.
Jeanne is survived by son Michael, his wife Lori and their grand-daughter, Elizabeth (Teddy) Guerin of Manlius, New York; her son, Thomas and his wife, Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas; her sister, Peggy (Joseph) Homel, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Merrill "Mike", her parents, Neil and Zita Willems, a infant daughter, Suzanne Marie Guerin and her sister and brother-in-law Donna (Stanley) Martz.
Friends may visit after 9:00AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church 333 Hilltop Drive, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Tim Shillcox O.Praem. officiating. Entombment to follow in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Due to Covid concerns, masks as well as social distancing are required.
The Mass of Christian will be streamed live on Ryan Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11:00AM.