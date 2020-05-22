|
Sister Jeanne Jarvis
Green Bay - Sister Jeanne Jarvis
"LIFE loved her. She loved LIFE."
Sister Jeanne (formerly Sister Jude), OSF, age 98, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
The former Agnes Jeanne Jarvis was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on November 3, 1921. She was adopted and raised by Edward, Sr., and Malvina Jarvis, because of the early death of her immigrant mother, Mary Szeroki and her grieving father, Martin Szeroki.
At a young age, Jeanne entered the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross where she served in many different positions in the Diocese of Green Bay and also in Milwaukee and Madison Dioceses: St. Joseph, Madison; Crippled Children's Home, Champion; Green Bay Diocesan Offices for 13 years; St. Bernard, Green Bay; St. Mary, De Pere; St. John the Baptist, Howard; Literacy through the Diocese and Literacy-Green Bay (29 years); Our Lady of Lourdes, Milwaukee; Christo Redentor Parroquia, Nicaragua. She owes preparation for all of this to St. Norbert College, Theological Institute, Marquette University, and College of St. Teresa, Winona, MN.
Jeanne welcomed all the seasons of her life with gusto: both those of "nature" and those of "growing up". She was a wicked card player. She loved her Sisters, enjoyed visiting family, taught all grade levels, played the organ in parishes where she ministered, and enjoyed biking and cross-country skiing.
Jeanne's source of energy flowed from her prayer as a family, from the people themselves, holy hours before the Blessed Sacrament, faithful priests, encouragement from her Sisters, and guidance through the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
Sister Jeanne's favorite earth hero was Pierre de Chardin. The Jesuit Retreat Center was her favorite place of quiet. Her favorite prayer was "Abba: Father; Jesus: Brother, Savior; Holy Spirit: Other, Love. Her final message to everyone: "I love you all; you helped me love LIFE!"
Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross and Associates; a special niece, Sandi Campbell and family; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Preceding her in death were her adoptive parents, Edward, Sr. and Malvina Jarvis; her brother, Edward Jarvis, Jr and his wife, Alice; birth parents, Martine and Mary Szeroki; siblings: Bud Johndrow, Charles Szeroki, James Varney, Colleen Dooley, Veronica Whitcomb, Neil Johndrow, and Josephine Plourde.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Hansen Family Funeral & Cremation Services Tribute Page for Sister Jeanne Jarvis at www.hansenfuneralservice.com beginning on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Convent Cemetery. A Memorial Mass for Sister Jeanne will be offered at a later date.
The Sisters of St. Francis and the family of Sister Jeanne Jarvis wish to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at St. Francis Convent and Unity Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 25, 2020