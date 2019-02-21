|
Jeanne Lorraine "Mud" Moore
Green Bay - Jeanne Lorraine "Mud" Moore, 77, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at a local hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 25, 1941, in Green Bay to Norbert J. and Irene (Jacobson) Parker.
On October 12, 1957, she married Thomas E. Moore Sr., in Green Bay. She really enjoyed being a mother and taking care of everyone. Jeanne worked for Dolly Madison Thrift Store for over 20 years. Her favorite hobby was making afghans; everyone she knew received one and she often donated them along with hats, mittens and blankets for children.
Jeanne is survived by four children and their spouses, Thomas (Geri Lynn) Moore Jr., Raymond (Debra) Moore, Patrick Moore, and Cathryn Moore; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Moore, Rochelle (Jordan) Wypiszynski, Shannen (Joe) Kapla, and Jesse (Nichole) Moore; great-grandchildren, Josilynne, Kaydence, Olivia, Adeline, Wesley, Evan, and Dylan; and her sisters, Janet (Myron) Maus and Jane (Jerry) Miller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; a daughter, Debra Ann; her parents; and her brother, Jim (Gladys) Parker.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019