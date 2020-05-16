Services
Milford, PA - Jeanne M. Behnke, 93, of Milford, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Belle Reve Senior Living, Milford, PA. She worked as a clerk for Sherwin-Williams in Green Bay, WI and was a member of St. Peter's Luteran Church in Port Jervis, NY.

The daughter of the late Floyd and Irene (King) Ferdon, she was born on March 1, 1927 in Little Suamico, WI. She was married to Elmer Behnke who preceded her in death on March 24, 2004.

Jeanne leaves behind her brother, Floyd Ferdon of Little Suamico, WI; children, Steve Behnke and his wife Nancy of Port Jervis, NY, Larry Behnke and his wife Toni of Port Jervis, NY, Christine Landsverk and husband James of Gurnee, IL and Peggy Grosskopf of Stedman, NC; ten grandchildren, Lisa, Erik, Matt, Sara, Martyn, Greg, Lucas, Jake, Ryan and Erin and fourteen great grandchildren, Kalen, Marley, Jordan, Emma, Nick, Grant, Emilia, Beckman, Matthew, Ethan, Elyse, Madison, Cole and Grace.

She was predeceased by her brother, Doug, grandson Kyle and son-in-law Michael Grosskopf.

Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Milford Ambulance Corp., 107 W. Catherine St., Milford, PA 18337.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
