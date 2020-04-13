|
Jeanne M. Hermes
Jeanne M. Hermes passed away April 2, 2020. Born November 12, 1931 to Ernest and Bertha (Vander Heiden) Van Straten, Jeanne grew up in De Pere. She married Robert (Bob) A. Hermes on August 2, 1952, and they enjoyed many good times together until his passing in 1999.
Jeanne is survived by her children Michael (Brenda) Hermes, Steve (Bonnie) Hermes, Tom (Kathy) Hermes, Julie Engels as well as 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings LaVerne George, Neil Van Straten, Betty Hunter, Jerry Van Straten, and Pat Durban.
Jeanne was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, who welcomed her famous banana bread, and decorating cakes for special occasions. She was an accomplished painter who loved to sew, crochet, and fish. Always the life of the party, Jeanne was known to sing, harmonize, dance, and enjoy good times with family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered as the family photographer, always taking pictures at gatherings and assembling them into photo albums for each of her children's families at Christmas.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Newcomer. Visit their website if you would like to share a favorite memory of Jeanne.
A special thank you to the exceptional staff at Emerald Bay Assisted Living for the loving care given to Jeanne during her stay there.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020