Jeanne (Begotka) Neels
Sheboygan - Jeanne Neels, of Sheboygan, entered eternal life on May 1, 2019 at Pine Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Green Bay, WI on June 1, 1943, attended St. Phillips grade school and Preble High School and graduated from St Norbert College with a teaching degree. Her first teaching position was in the Kaukana High School. After marrying Arlyn Neels, she taught in Sun Prairie while her husband completed a Pharmacy degree. There she supervised trips for her high school students to Mexico and Spain. These experiences remained some of the highlights of her teaching career.
When Jeanne and Arlyn settled in Sheboygan, she first taught in the Sheboygan Falls Middle and High Schools, and then in the Sheboygan School District in the middle schools. The highlight of her early years in Sheboygan was adopting her children. Jeanne enjoyed raising her children and attending their many sports and musical activities. She introduced her children to her love of travel and was proud to expose them to the tenets of her Christian faith.
Jeanne stayed busy, participating in many volunteer and social groups, including the Elms Band, Parents Without Partners support group, St Vincent De Paul Society, TOPs, and various recovery programs, including Al-Anon, ACOA, and a Suicide Support group. She was devoted to her Christian faith, attending Christian conferences, retreats at Monte Alverno in Appleton, and participating in the Women's Aglow group. Attending these conferences and retreats gave her inspiration.
After retiring from teaching after 35 years, she taught English to Spanish-speaking adults through Lakeshore Technical College and the Literacy Council of Sheboygan; here she helped new immigrants improve their English language skills. She also became a host mother to visiting students from Colombia and Peru through AFS. Later, when her ability to travel became limited, she enjoyed musical events, Christian fellowship, and playing games in the nursing home. She enjoyed sharing her faith and gift of prayer with her friends, other residents and staff.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hayman (Allen) of Falmouth, ME her son, Jason Neels of Sheboygan, her brother James (Linda) Begotka of Green Bay, her sister Julie (James) Seymour and her three beloved grand children who brought her much joy in the later years of her life: Grayson Hayman and Jemma and Jackson Neels. Jeanne was also blessed with many special friends, including her best friend of 50 years, Barb Daul of Lena, IL, Linda Schilling of Kohler, Ken Herber of Sheboygan and many other dedicated friends she met through her various activities.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, LLoyd and Lucile Begotka, brother Joseph, and sisters Janet and Susan, all of Green Bay. She was also preceded in death by an aunt, Evelyn Van Beek, with whom she had a very special relationship.
Jeanne's family extends their thanks to her many friends, the staff at Pine Haven Nursing Home, Wendy and Julie at Embrace Care Management, and the wonderful nurses, volunteers and spiritual services from Compassus Hospice. The loving care and support these people gave Jeanne and her family was a priceless gift, improved her quality of life, and will be treasured always.
In lieu of flowers, Jeanne asked that contributions be made to Wisconsin Parkinson Association (www.wiparkinson.org/donate) or to a church of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entomebment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Neels family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2019