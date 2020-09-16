1/1
Jeanne P. Donart
1934 - 2020
Jeanne P. Donart

Green Bay - Jeanne P. (Quinette) Donart, 86, De Pere, passed away on September 7, 2020.

Jeanne was born on January 15, 1934 in Green Bay. She was the daughter of the late Raymond & Kathryn (Daley) Quinette. She graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in the Class of 1953, where she met a great group of girls. Jeanne spent 23 years in banking until she retired in 1994 from M & I Bank. Jeanne enjoyed downhill skiing with her family and was a member of the Venture Ski Club. As a child she anxiously awaited rides in the family car and has since always enjoyed traveling and taking a drive. She was a volunteer at the Weidner Center for the performing arts. For many years she was a member of Saint Vincent's Auxiliary as well as a Eucharistic and Altar Minister at St. Willebrord Catholic Church. Faith was always a very important part of her life. She inherited her mother's Irish wit and sense of humor, Jeanne loved to laugh. She was very artistic and had a great sense for decorating her home as everything had its place. Jeanne was a very caring person and always had a special place in her heart for the children and the elderly.

Jeanne is survived by her twin brother, James (Carol) Quinette; nieces, nephews and also loving and caring friends who have shared many memories and milestones throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; her loving and special daughter, Leslie; son-in-law, Herman T. Blasing; and her two little Yorkie grand doggies, Buttons and Bailey.

In accordance with Jeanne's wishes, private services were held. Inurnment in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

We wish to offer a special thank you to the caregivers at McCormick Assisted Living for the care given to Jeanne.

"The Gifts"

When God calls us home to heaven

To take our place as He's designed,

At his table called forever

Where we'll find our seat assigned,

We must plan to bring some gifts

As a most proper guest would do.

But, forget the Mink, the Ermine

And the jewels of the rainbow hue,

For though wealthy we may be

On Earth, our wealth will stay.

The only gifts that we can bring

Is what we gave away.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
