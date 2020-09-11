Jeannette Christman
Kewaunee - Jeanette Christman, age 86 of Kewaunee died on Friday, September 11. 2020 at Paradise Estates. She was born in the Town of Carlton on February 12, 1934 to the late Howard and Ruby (Cherveny) Sager.
She graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1951 and then married Allen Christman on November 16, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.
She worked for Konop's Meats in Stangelville for over thirty years until retiring. She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Church, Stangelville, now St. Therese Parish. She enjoyed bowling in Luxemburg Leagues. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and neighbors.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: Keith and Ruth Christman, Denmark; David and Sandra Christman, Kewaunee; Douglas and Shelly Christman, Tisch Mills; seven grandchildren: Andrea Czarneski (special friend, Carl Braun); Katie (Brian) Dowling; Vicki (Jeff) Petersen; Megan (Adam) Dobrinska; Michelle Christman (special friend Aaron); Jared Christman; Craig Christman (special friend, Kenzie); ten great grandchildren: Barrett Czarneski; Brandon Dowling; Zachary Dowling; Levi Petersen; Logan Peterson; Braxton Linzmeier; Ava Linzmeier; Blake Christman; Nora Dobrinska and Ellie Dobrinska. brother-in-law: Ronald (Rita) Christman, Pilsen; two sisters-in-law: Felecia Christman, Green Bay and Lorraine (Peter) Klarkowski, Green Bay.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Kris Christman; a son: Kenneth Christman.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16 at St. Lawrence Church, Stangelville until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dennis Drury assisted by Christal Wavrunek, Pastoral Minister. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to give very special thanks to the staffs of Paradise Estates and Unity Hospice for the care that they gave Jeannette.