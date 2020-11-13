1/1
Jeannine J. Kern
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine J. Kern

Green Bay - Jeannine J. (Carson) Kern, 69, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 20, 1951 in Moline, Illinois to the late Donald and Shirley (Lewis) Carson. On October 19, 1974 she married James Kern in Moline, Illinois. They spent most of the last 46 years in the Green Bay area where they raised their family.

Jeannine worked for 30 years at Humana as a department auditor, where she made many lifelong friends. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. Jeannine loved to travel, especially spending time in South Carolina, Tennessee, and South Dakota. Among those trips, some of her favorites were spent with Jim taking their grandchildren on Magical Mystery Tours.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James Kern, Green Bay; daughters, Kirstin (Mike) Hablewitz, Green Bay; and Beth Kern, Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Laynie and Kolton Hablewitz; a very special aunt, Marilyn Carlson; sister, Sherie (Dave) Dobereiner, Moline, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Kern, Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beautiful granddaughter, Isabelle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary Kern; brother and sister-in-law, Donn and Diane Carson.

A private Funeral Mass will take place. To view the livestream, please visit the Resurrection Catholic Parish Facebook page at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Burial will take place in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial will be established in Jeannine's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dhimant Patel, Davita Dialysis and Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved