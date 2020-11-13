Jeannine J. Kern
Green Bay - Jeannine J. (Carson) Kern, 69, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 20, 1951 in Moline, Illinois to the late Donald and Shirley (Lewis) Carson. On October 19, 1974 she married James Kern in Moline, Illinois. They spent most of the last 46 years in the Green Bay area where they raised their family.
Jeannine worked for 30 years at Humana as a department auditor, where she made many lifelong friends. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. Jeannine loved to travel, especially spending time in South Carolina, Tennessee, and South Dakota. Among those trips, some of her favorites were spent with Jim taking their grandchildren on Magical Mystery Tours.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James Kern, Green Bay; daughters, Kirstin (Mike) Hablewitz, Green Bay; and Beth Kern, Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Laynie and Kolton Hablewitz; a very special aunt, Marilyn Carlson; sister, Sherie (Dave) Dobereiner, Moline, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Kern, Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beautiful granddaughter, Isabelle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary Kern; brother and sister-in-law, Donn and Diane Carson.
A private Funeral Mass will take place. To view the livestream, please visit the Resurrection Catholic Parish Facebook page at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Burial will take place in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial will be established in Jeannine's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dhimant Patel, Davita Dialysis and Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.