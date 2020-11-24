Jeff Allen Kazik
Green Bay - Jeff Allen Kazik, 67, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1953, in Green Bay to Joseph and Eunice (Heimrl) Kazik.
Jeff worked at Bay Lakes Manufacturing for 20 years; and most recently at Woolf Manufacturing, retiring in August, 2019. He enjoyed camping at Lake Metonga in Crandon, going to Cropsey's for football numbers and meeting friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; daughters, Theresa (Alex) Cordova and Courtney; his siblings, John (Nancy), Scott (Sally), Joe (Gayle), Mark (Rose), David, Sue (Fred) Miller, Daniel (Dot), Patti (Al) Boushley, Pete (Jodi), Kathleen (John) Gossen; and mothers-in-law, Marlene Smith and Justine Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eunice; brothers, Lee and Tom; and father-in-law, Mike Smith.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28; followed by the Funeral Service at 5:30. With concerns for the coronavirus, all in attendance are required to wear masks properly, completely covering the nose and mouth. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Jeff Kazik's family and they will be forwarded on.
Jeff's family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology.