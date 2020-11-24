1/1
Jeff Allen Kazik
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Allen Kazik

Green Bay - Jeff Allen Kazik, 67, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1953, in Green Bay to Joseph and Eunice (Heimrl) Kazik.

Jeff worked at Bay Lakes Manufacturing for 20 years; and most recently at Woolf Manufacturing, retiring in August, 2019. He enjoyed camping at Lake Metonga in Crandon, going to Cropsey's for football numbers and meeting friends.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; daughters, Theresa (Alex) Cordova and Courtney; his siblings, John (Nancy), Scott (Sally), Joe (Gayle), Mark (Rose), David, Sue (Fred) Miller, Daniel (Dot), Patti (Al) Boushley, Pete (Jodi), Kathleen (John) Gossen; and mothers-in-law, Marlene Smith and Justine Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eunice; brothers, Lee and Tom; and father-in-law, Mike Smith.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28; followed by the Funeral Service at 5:30. With concerns for the coronavirus, all in attendance are required to wear masks properly, completely covering the nose and mouth. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Jeff Kazik's family and they will be forwarded on.

Jeff's family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved