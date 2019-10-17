Services
Jeff J. Kriwanek

Jeff J. Kriwanek

Green Bay - Jeff J. Kriwanek, 63, Green Bay passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Jeff was born on December 31, 1955, in Green Bay the son of the now late Russel and Bette (Koss) Kriwanek.

Jeff is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Fred (Sue) Kriwanek, one sister and brother-in-law: Tracy (Will) Hoppe, his companion: Tammy Burdick. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Ann Froelich officiating. Burial at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Denmark.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
