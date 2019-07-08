|
|
Jeff M. Bersch
Pound - Jeff M. Bersch, 53, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1966 in Green Bay to Kenneth and Bonnie (Zimmerman) Bersch. Jeff graduated from Preble High School with the class of 1984. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie; brothers, Dennis (Teah) and Michael (fiancé, Amy); nieces and nephews, Ashley (Derrick) Hoppe, Tony and Alex Hamilton, Brandon and Kim Bersch; great nephew, Odin; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Bellin ER and ICU for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019