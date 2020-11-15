Jeffery "Jeff" EvraetsGreen Bay - Jeffery "Jeff" Evraets, 64, of Green Bay, passed away of a heart attack, on November 11, 2020.Jeff was born on August 21, 1956 in Green Bay, son of the late Paul and Harriet (Georgia) Evraets.Jeff was loved by many and known for his charismatic spirit, hard work ethic, generous heart, and witty personality.Jeff lost both of his parents by the age of fourteen and despite this difficult start to life, Jeff was able to achieve a great many successes including mastering the craft of pouring concrete and building a successful business. Jeff mentored many in his construction business including his son Brian, and his nephews Paul and Bernie who he warmly referred to as "the boys."Outside of work, Jeff was an avid sports fanatic and enjoyed cheering on all Wisconsin sports teams. He was a true outdoorsman as he loved to hunt, fish, and spend time at his cabin in the woods. He also loved to cook and tend to his garden. Jeff was a wonderful Grandpa, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, outfitting them with Packers gear, spoiling them with candy, building them things, and teaching them how to fish.His children will remember him for the countless hours spent playing cards together, his love for music, his youthful personality, endless laughter, and the time spent at the lake tubing, water skiing, and fishing on his boat.He is survived by his four children: Brian (Maria) Evraets, Jillaine (Matthew) Maillet, Alexandra (Aaron) Loch-Mally, and Cassandra Evraets. Jeff also leaves two siblings: Carlton Evraets and Karen (Joseph) Duaime, and a sister-in-law, Joan Smola. Five beloved grandchildren: Aubrey, Olivia, Landon, Carter, and Maxwell along with nephews: Paul and Bernie and nieces: Paula and Mary Jo, along with extended family and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 12 PM - 2 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A sharing of memories will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. A Celebration of Jeff's life will then continue from 3 PM - 8 PM at Fox Harbor, 348 S. Washington Street, Green Bay.