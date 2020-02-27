|
Jeffery John Collen
1956 - 2020
Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Feb 19.
Jeff was born in Green Bay on April 25, 1956.
He loved going on fishing and hunting trips with his dad and 3 brothers.
Jeff is survived by his parents, John and Patricia Collen Sisters, Robin (Mark) Ehlert Cindy Mallien, Marti (Bill) Peltier and Jeni Collen. Brothers Paul (Kathy) Collen Lonnie (Juli) Collen and Peter Collen. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his niece Hannah Mae Peltier, Grandparents, Sylvester and Martha Collen Valentine and Rose Plouff.
Services will be held Friday March 6th,Visitation 1000 and Mass 1030 St John the Baptist, 2597 Glendale Green Bay wi, 54313
Proko Wall assisted the Family with Cremation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2020