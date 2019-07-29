|
Jeffrey Allen Reeves
- - Jeffrey Allen Reeves, age 64, passed away on the morning of July 23rd, 2019, after an 8-year battle with end stage renal disease. Born in Green Bay, in 1955 to the late Ralph Reeves Jr. and Sally (Blom) Reeves, Jeff is survived by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis (Neumann) Reeves; a daughter, Anna Reeves, and her partner Petrus van Bork; a son, Daniel Reeves, and his fiancé Samantha Selanders; and six grandchildren, Pyrrhus, Zenna, Domanik, Maddison, Benjamin, and Leland. Jeff is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Ann Reeves; his sister and brother-in-law Carrie and David Dutscheck; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jeff shared a love of nature with his wife Phyllis, and they made their home on a farm near Gillett where they raised every farm animal imaginable. Jeff also enjoyed hunting and fishing most of his life. Despite having a job that he loved, working for Renco Machine for 42 years, Jeff loved being on the farm even more, and he was happy to finally retire in 2016 to enjoy more time with his "Sweetie." Jeff was dearly loved, and he will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, and his beloved dog Piper. It was Jeff's wish to have his ashes spread in the medicine wheel he and his wife, Phyllis, created out near the woods on their farm.
Jeff wanted to extend his thanks and gratitude to all the wonderful dialysis nurses that took care of him for the past 8 years as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent's hospital in Green Bay.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on August 3rd at 10 o'clock at the St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Gillett, with a brief memorial service starting at noon and a lunch to follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019